Julia Galecki garners Miss Fairview crown

By Lauren Evans

03-14-2019

FAIRVIEW—Surrounded by glimmering star decorations, Fairview residents gathered at the Peterson Dance Hall last Saturday, March 9, to see who would be crowned Miss Fairview of 2019.

Julia Clista Galecki, daughter of Greg and Cindy Galecki, ended up winning the crown as well as being chosen as Miss Congeniality.

Caleigh Hathaway, daughter of Jana Janssen and Rick Hathaway, was crowned first attendant, while Kennedy Ryan Miner, daughter of Bryan and Shaun Miner, was selected as second attendant.

The pageant, with the theme, “Superstar,” turned into a night of laughs as emcee Shayne Thompson and Miss Fairview 2018 Malia Ah Kuoi exchanged jokes and antics between the competitions.

The eight contestants competed in four events: Casual wear, talent, evening wear and on-stage question.

Emily Kerksiek performed a violin solo. Callie Rigby presented her welding talent. Elizabeth Madsen and Caleigh Hathaway sang solos, while Kennedy Ryan Miner performed a pom routine. Natalie Day and Julia Galecki performed piano solos, and Courtney Kelsey performed a soccer routine.

Miss Fairview 2018 Malia Ah Kuoi performed one last dance solo and said her final farewell before crowning the new Miss Fairview.