Sanpete ‘womenpower’ on display at regional Sterling Scholar competition

By Suzanne Dean

03-14-2019

RICHFIELD—On Dictionary.com, the words women and power are run together to create the word “womenpower,” which is defined as “potential or actual power from the endeavors of women.”

Womenpower in Sanpete County was on display last Tuesday, March 5 at Richfield High School as four young women from local high schools were named regional Sterling Scholars.

Anna Allred from Manti High School, daughter of Julie and Phil Allred of Ephraim, won the top honor in world languages.

There were three winners from North Sanpete High School. Lucy Kay Quinn, daughter of Jason and Kay Quinn of Fairview, was the winner in visual arts. Carli Johansen, daughter of Darin and Lori Johansen of Spring City, was selected in business and marketing education, while Bethany Brynne Lamb, daughter of Ron and Nicole Lamb of Fountain Green was chosen in speech, theater and forensics.

Biographies read by Kevin Kitchen, a communications manager for the Utah Department of Transportation in Richfield and master of ceremonies, showed what the young women had accomplishments across the spectrum, often in fields other than the ones in which they were honored.

For instance, Anna Allred, the honoree in world languages, has played volleyball and basketball all four years of high school. Lucy Kay Quinn, the winner in visual arts, has taken piano for 10 years and plays lead saxophone in her school band. Carli Johansen, who won in business and marketing, helped build a school in Ghana, Africa. And Bethany Lamb, winner in speech, theater and forensics, has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.

KariLynn Cox, an adult volunteer who has helped Manti High School nominees prepare portfolios and rehearse for interviews for the past 10 years, says contenders are judged on general scholarship, scholarship or talent in their fields, leadership, community service and a final interview before judges.

“You like to see them really well rounded,” she says. “You like to see a lot of motivation in serving the community in their category.”

Twelve students from Manti and North Sanpete were named runners up. Runners up from Manti were Mason Thompson, son of Wesley and Susan Thompson of Ephraim, business and marketing; Jessica Corelsen, daughter of Stephen and Brittany Cornelsen of Ephraim, social science; Andrew Olsen, son of Darrel and Corinne Olsen of Ephraim, science; Josh Peterson, son of Matthew and Jennifer Peterson of Manti, speech, theater and forensics; Anna Johnson, daughter of Clifford Johnson and Madeline Johnson of Ephraim, music; and Jaden Sterner, son of Greg and Lindsey Sterner of Manti, general scholarship.

North Sanpete runners up were Kaleb Cox, son of Spencer and Abby Cox of Fairview, social science; Abigail Clawson, daughter of Jayson and Tonya Clawson of Mt. Pleasant, English and literature; Marley Booher, daughter of Jim and Nora Booher of Fairview, music; Coldir Cox, son of Preston and Robyn Cox of Fountain Green, computer and information technology; Lucy Anderson, daughter of Lynn and Pam Anderson of Spring City, world languages; and Hayes Bailey, son of Earl and Aleesha Bailey of Chester, trade and technical education.

Gunnison Valley, which entered students in just six of 15 categories, did not have any winners or runners up this year.

Craig Mathie, vice president of student success at Snow College, was at the awards program to announce a new Snow initiative.

“I feel your energy and I’m inspired by your amazing accomplishments,” Mathie said, adding that Snow would offer a part-tuition scholarship to every student nominated for Sterling Scholar by a high school, “regardless of placement in regional competition.”

The Deseret News has sponsored the Sterling Scholar program for 56 years. This year, the state was divided in to seven regions or areas. Students from more than 130 high schools participated.

Adult volunteers play a key role in the program. For 25 years, Mavanee Loftus, a former reporter for the Richfield Reaper and a secretary for the Sevier County School District, was one of the coordinators of the Central Region awards, including getting press releases about Sterling Scholars to small newspapers in the region. She died last year and was memorialized at the ceremony.

The current volunteer co-chairs for the Central Region are Paul and Molly Foster. Paul Foster is director of parks and recreation for Richfield City.