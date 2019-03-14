Jerry Chad Jacobson

Jerry Chad Jacobson, 76, passed away March 7, 2019 in Richfield. He was born Sept. 2, 1942 in Ephraim, to Chad Oris Ray and Anna Beth Lyons Jacobson. He married Jane Roberts they later divorced. He married Vicki Ann Duncan, Nov. 26, 1992 in Mt. Pleasant. She preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2018.

He was an example to everyone around. He lived life to the fullest his way. Jerry loved to hunt and fish. He was well known for being able to clean all wildlife in record time. He was a good father, hard working, and had a green thumb. His warm hugs, sparkling eyes and welcoming smile will be missed by all.

He is survived by his children: Chad (Charla) Jacobson, Orem; Shelle (Scott) Taylor, Orem; step-kids: Jenica (Cody) Ross, Richfield; Natalie Shepherd, Richfield; Josh (Miranda) Shepherd, Richfield; 11 grandchildren 1 great-granddaughter; siblings: Nancy (Lynn) Gottfredson, Allen (Cindy) Stewart, Tom (Jolene) Stewart; brothers-in-law: Dan Osborn and Jerry Draper.

Also preceded in death by parents; siblings: Beverly Larkin, JoAnn Osborn, Maxeen Draper, Gloria Kellogg, Leonard Stewart, Lila Waterfall, Dickie Jacobson, Vernon Stewart.

A memorial service will be held March 16, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 365 South 900 East Orem. Come share a memory and enjoy a luncheon. Cremation services have been held.

