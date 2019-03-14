Rhonda Mecham Peterson

03-14-2019

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend Rhonda Mecham Peterson, age 36, was reunited with our Heavenly Father and many loved ones on March 9, 2019, in Gunnison.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1983 to A. Quay and Sharon Mecham of Axtell. Rhonda was the third of five daughters.

Rhonda married the love of her life, Lonnie Christian Peterson, for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on Dec. 18, 2004. They have three beautiful children.

To know Rhonda was to love her. She was very outgoing. Her laugh was contagious and she was a bright light in our lives. She was so fun to be around and always had a great sense of humor, she was just so funny.

If you were with her you were having a good time. She was compassionate, selfless, and loved everyone unconditionally. She was a beautiful person inside and out.

Rhonda was very adventurous and loved the outdoors. She loved hunting, camping, snowmobiling, dirt biking, snowboarding, shed hunting, wake boarding, hiking, and was fascinated in Native American history and artifacts. Rhonda was amazing, there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do or fix; she turned “their” garage into a wood shop, she was restoring her high school car, “The Nova”, and enjoyed working with leather, making jewelry, and cooking. There wasn’t a sport that Rhonda didn’t love and she excelled in softball and basketball. She was a great athlete. Rhonda had a passion for shoes—her motto was “If the shoe fits buy one in every color.”

While in high school she earned her pharmacy tech license and then after graduating from Gunnison Valley High School she worked as an EMT. She then pursued her education at Southern Utah University graduating with a bachelor’s in physical education.

She was accepted into a PA program back East which she turned down to be a stay-at-home mom. She just recently started working towards her master’s degree.

Rhonda was a wonderful, loving wife and mother. Her kids were her pride and joy and were part of all of her adventures. She loved being with family and had a special bond with each of her grandparents. Her best friends were her sisters who were always there for each other and always had the best times together.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various callings in scouts, Young Women’s, and Primary. She had a strong testimony of our Savior, studied the scriptures personally and with her family and attended the temple regularly.

We are grateful for the special memories we share with her. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her wonderful husband, Lonnie ; children: Paige, Lafe, and Sophie; parents Quay and Sharon Mecham; sisters: Maghan (Kade) Hansen, Emily (Mike) Madsen, Laura (Cody) Blackett, and Nicole Mecham; grandmother, Barbara Bown. Her in-laws include: Lonnie’s parents, Dale and Nedra Peterson; his siblings: Kurtley (Shara) Peterson, Richard (Sonia) Peterson, Libby (Cameron) Murphy, Ross (Mekenzy) Peterson; she also had many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by grandparents: James Bown, Austin and Bernitta Mecham.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Gunnison Stake Center. Friends may call at the stake center Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.