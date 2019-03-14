Afton William “Bill” Peterson

Afton William “Bill” Peterson, 72, passed away March 8, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born to Martha Lois Tooth and Afton B. Peterson on Nov. 20, 1946 in Ogden, Utah. He married Cindy Lee Nestman Aug. 7, 1969 in Ogden. They were blessed with two amazing children, Jen and Will, who, along with their spouses, were a huge part of his life.

Bill was raised and attended school in Ogden where he graduated from Bonneville High School. Many of those high school friends are still a part of his life today. Bill spent the summers of his youth in Manti with his grandparents on the Tooth family farm where he also made many lifelong friends and developed a great love for Manti. He jumped at the opportunity to move there with his family in 1980.

Throughout his life, Bill had various occupations, including retail management, EMT, insurance agent, business owner, and musician. Bill, with his wife Cindy, owned and operated a long-term care facility in Mayfield and then in Centerfield for over 20 years. He served as president of the Utah Health Care Association and was a member of the American Health Care Association.

In 1981, after losing his sight in a snowmobile accident, Bill dedicated over 25 years to creating and supporting his not-for-profit corporation Palisade Pals. Through this organization, he provided countless opportunities for people with disabilities. Bill’s community service also included a term on the Manti City Council, a term as the Sanpete County Democratic chairperson, and most importantly, president of the Utah Council of the Blind.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children: Jennifer (Gerald) Christiansen, Manti; William (Laura) Peterson, Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Colt (Sierra) Christiansen, Melissa Mason, Kyle Christiansen, Kellie (Brian) Hudson; great-grandchildren: Kane Christiansen, Kannon Christiansen, Harlee Christiansen, Sophie Christiansen, Kolten Mason, Anna Mason, and Jameson Hudson. Bill is also survived by many other family and friends as he never knew a stranger.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Howard “Pinky” Kribs; and siblings: Bruce Peterson, Ann Peterson, and Dale Peterson.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Manti High School Auditorium. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Magleby Mortuary in Manti.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Utah Council of the Blind, PO Box 1415, Bountiful, Utah 84011-1415. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.