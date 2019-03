Garrett Rasmussen

Paraguay Asunscion North Mission – Homecoming

Garrett Rasmussen returned home from the Paraguay Asuncion North Mission last Thursday. He will be speaking in the Spring City 1st Ward, 900 N. Main St, on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Garrett is the son of Dan and Stacey Rasmussen (Spring City), and the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred (Spring City) and the late Charles and Jean Rasmussen.