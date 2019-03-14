Religion is solution to mankind woes

03-14-2019

We live in an interesting era of mankind.

Our satellites probe into space beyond our solar system.

We communicate almost instantly with humans all around this earth via voice and picture. Aircraft transport us from continent to continent at speeds of 500-600 mph .Our underwater craft probe ocean depths and take samples of the ocean floor.

Despite all our technological blessings, mankind is becoming more intolerant, violent, wicked. Pride, greed, selfishness, self-worship, revenge, knows no bounds. Endless government laws are not giving us liberty, peace, safety.

These benefits need to be developed within the heart and soul of men and women.

Liberty, peace, safety are nurtured from a higher source.

Our Eternal Father gave us the plan for liberty, peace, safety, through his Son via the Ten Commandments. They were given to Moses on plates of stone.

Consider the following more modern statements which support the Ten Commandments.

William Penn: “Those people who are not governed by God will be ruled by tyrants.”

President Calvin Coolidge: “The government will be able to get out of the people only such virtue as religion has placed there.”

President Spencer W. Kimball: “Through the ages we have come to know we cannot legislate goodness.”

Bradley A. Smith (Federal Election Commission, Oct. 16, 2001): “The solution to political corruption then is to return to the Constitution, not to depart from it even farther than we already have.”

Peace and safety rests within our hands. If we are not successful, destruction will follow.

If the arch of honesty, respect, self-control and righteousness disappear, America will be left among the ashes of past civilizations.

Robert C. Anderson

Spring City