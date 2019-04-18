ATV accident claims life of Snow student

By Suzanne Dean

4-18-2019

EPHRAIM—A Snow College student who was one week away from submitting papers for a church mission was killed in an ATV accident northeast of Ephraim last week.

Katelyn Smith, 19, of Centerville in Davis County graduated a little less than a year ago from Viewmont High School. But she was trying to complete graduation requirements by the end of May so she would have her associate’s degree before she left on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Marci Larsen, assistant to the president at the College. The college offered counseling the next day to students and employees. President Gary Carlston attended the funeral last Saturday, April 13, in Centerville.

Troy Birch, an instructor at the Ephraim Institute, posted a message in the mortuary guest book saying, “We so enjoyed Katie in our institute class. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have felt her loss, especially her friends and family. She will be missed.”

On Monday, one week after the accident, students organized a “Wear Blue” day in Katelyn’s honor because blue was her favorite color.

Det. Derick Taysom, spokesman for the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, said a call came into the 911 dispatch center Monday April 8 at 11:14 p.m.

Deputy Dillon Rasmussen and the Ephraim Ambulance Association responded to the location, which was near Black Hills, about one mile east of Willardsen Road at the base of the mountains.

“There’s no way to be certain what happened,” Taysom said, although the ATV obviously “rolled at some point.”

Smith had been riding the ATV with a young man, 18. The 18-year-old, who was not identified, was not injured and was not taken to the hospital.

A local representative for the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office was called. He came to the scene and pronounced Smith dead of apparent head injuries.

At Viewmont High, Katelyn was on the soccer and track teams. An obituary said, “Katie lived life to the fullest, always looking for the next adventure.”

She was the daughter of James and Nannette Smith of Centerville, and had four brothers, Brandon, Korban, Austin and Justin.