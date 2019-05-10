Thomas Tills

Thomas Tills, 80, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, March 23, 2019, after suffering the effects of a serious stroke in April 2018 that left him bedridden and unable to communicate.

He was born in March, 1939, in Superior, Wisconsin and moved to Utah in the ‘80s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Florence Tills, a sister, Carolyn Haugen, a brother, Richard Tills, and his previous wife, Elaine Tills.

He is survived by his daughter, Fran (Lou), and his younger brother, James (“Gigi”) Tills.

Tom was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and loved his Savior very much. In his youth he attended Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches, and in 1972, at 33, he was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He graduated from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, studied Chinese at Yale, and served in the United States Air Force intercepting and translating Chinese communications.

Tom enjoyed building bikes and working on computers. Music was a lifelong passion of his and he played in many different bands for over 60 years. For the last 14 years of his life he was also a friend, teacher, mentor, and “adopted grandpa” to Sarah, Wendy, and Rebecca Gillespie.

Tom was a sweet, wonderful man and was a friend to everyone who knew him. We will miss him, but rejoice in his reunion with his parents, siblings, and other loved ones, and know that we’ll see him again when our turn comes.

His mortal remains will be placed in a family burial plot in San Diego, California.

God be with you ‘till we meet again, Tom.