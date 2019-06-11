New Gunnison city council members take oath of office

By Collin Overton

Staff Writer

6-6-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison City Council swore in Scott Reid and Rod Taylor as its newest members on during a council meeting May 23.

The new council members replace Blane Jensen and Andy Hill, both of whom resigned during the first week of May. Both were in the final year of their first terms and, if they had remained on the council, would have been up for election in November.

The council filled the openings within a couple of weeks, selecting Reid and Taylor from

three applicants.

Reid is a lifelong resident of Gunnison Valley, where he builds homes as a contractor. On his application, Reid said it was his goal to involve more people in local government. This will be his first time serving a public office.

Taylor served on the council for 14 years in the 1990s and early 2000s, and has also served on the valleywide recreation board. Taylor is the current planning and zoning administrator in Gunnison.

Recently retired after 44 years at Rocky Mountain Power, Taylor said he felt he had more time to help the council and represent the citizens of Gunnison.

“City code, our land use ordinances—those things are important to me,” Taylor said.

Reid and Taylor will serve out the remaining seven months of terms vacated by the councilmen who resigned, according to a public notice from the city. They have the option of running for the seats in November.