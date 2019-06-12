Spring City Arts hosting ‘Local Lenses’ photography show during Pageant

SPRING CITY—Starting tomorrow, Spring City Arts is hosting “Local Lenses,” an art event that highlights the work of local photographers.

The show, which will run in the Spring City Arts gallery from Friday, June 15 to Saturday, July 6, features the artwork of approximately a dozen local photographers. An opening reception will be held for the show on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

The artists in the show are all members of a local photography club that began life as a Facebook group titled “Sanpete Photography Community.”

Sanpete Messenger Managing Editor Robert Stevens started the group hoping to encourage more interaction between local photographers.

The group has members of all different experience levels, ranging from beginners to seasoned cameramen and women, and Stevens says both photographers and lovers of photography are welcome to join.

“I love how everyone is helpful and supportive of each other as well as the willingness to share knowledge and help each other grow in their photography,” says Cindy Akee of Centerfield, group member and Local Lenses show artist.

Despite being an experienced photographer who specializes in wildlife and bird photography in addition to the fantasy children’s portrait she is known for, Local Lenses will be the first time Akee has participated in a gallery show.

“It has been exciting and fun choosing pictures and being able to share my passion for photography with the community,” she says.

