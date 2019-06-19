Man charged with forcible sodomy, exploitation of Sanpete teenager

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

6-13-2019

MANTI—An Ogden man has been charged with exchanging nude pictures and having sex with his 16 year old niece in Sanpete County.

Adam Barrick, 32, of Ogden, faces charges of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, also a second-degree felony.

Barrick appeared last Wednesday in 6th District Court for his initial appearance, where he was appointed defense counsel Dana Facemeyer.

According to the probable cause statement, this matter came to police attention when the victim’s mother found suspicious activity on her minor daughter’s cell phone social media account, and called the county sheriff.

The sheriff’s office interviewed the minor victim, and she admitted she had been having sexual activity with Barrick for two years, and admitted sending and receiving nude images with Barrick.

After obtaining a warrant, officers arrested Barrick, and conducted an interview. During the interview, Barrick admitted to sending and receiving nude images with his niece, as well as having oral sex with her.

Barrick is scheduled to appear again in court on June 12 for a preliminary hearing.