Free summer lunches plus recreation offered to Sanpete youngsters

6-13-2019

Thousands of fresh and free school lunches are being prepared, delivered and served each weekday to hungry kids throughout Sanpete County this summer.

The costs of preparing the free lunches are reimbursed by a federal grant to school districts through the Utah State Board of Education Summer Food Program.

To qualify for reimbursement, the meals must meet nutritional guidelines.

In the North Sanpete School District, Karen Seely, child nutrition supervisor and her staff prepare about 800 meals each school day at the North Sanpete Middle School. Then they deliver the meals to community parks, where they are handed out to children, ages 18 and under, who would like a free meal. Parents can also get a free and nutritious meal for $3.50. There is no application required.

“Lots of people are dependent on the program and come to lunch every day,” Seely said. “We have fed a lot of people for years now.”

Lunches are served from May 28 to July 19, with the exception of July 4 and 5 for the holiday.

In addition, meals are also served for summer school at the Mt. Pleasant Elementary and the Middle School. In both places, breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m. and lunch is served at 11 a.m.

Meals are available at five different community parks:

Ft. Green City Park from noon to 12:30.

Fairview City Park from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Park from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Spring City Park from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Moroni Softball Complex from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

In the South Sanpete School District, AnaLee Knudsen, food service director, oversees a program that prepares from 200 to 350 meals every school day at three different schools. Some days, the district will hand out almost 1000 free meals.

“Last week, our staff prepared over 320 meals a day at each of our three schools,” Knudsen said.