Attorney seeks health evaluation of client charged in police shooting

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

MANTI—A Spring City man charged with shooting at police officers had his attorney ask for more time to obtain mental health evaluations on his client.

Paul Harward, 53, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and threat of violence, a Class B misdemeanor for his action on March 18.

Police were called to Harward’s residence when a woman called 911, saying Harward had shot at her. The county sheriff’s office and a SWAT team from Provo surrounded the residence, and tried to talk Harward out of the building. However, after about two and a half hours, Harward came out shooting at the police. The police returned fire, and disabled Harward.

Harward’s attorney, Richard Gale, told Judge Eric Ludlow the State had made a plea offer; however, Gale still needed to get an evaluation to see whether Harward was competent to stand trial, and/or did not understand what he was

doing at the time of the crime.

Judge Ludlow continued the case until July 3.