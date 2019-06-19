Three central Utah rodeo youth heading to National finals

6-13-2019

Three students from local schools competed in the Utah Junior High School Rodeo finals in Heber City recently and qualified for the national competition in Huron, South Dakota on June 23-29.

Jacob Millett, an 8th grader at North Sanpete Middle School, the son of Nathan and Kami Millett of Chester, qualified in bareback steer riding. Jacob’s grandparents are John and Kay Jensen from Manti and Shane and Sherri Millett from Kingston.

Cru Parry, a 7th grader at Ephraim Middle School, son of Kayce and Staci Parry of Ephraim, earned second place overall in breakaway. He is the grandson of Craig and Diane Oberg of Ephraim and Kreg and Helen Parry of Ephraim.

Kysen Stephensen, an 8th grader at Juab Jr. High School, claimed the state champion title in tie-down and finished fourth in ribbon roping. He is the son of Kory and Tina Stephensen.

His grandparents are Jim and Nellie Stephensen and Steve and Kerry Howarth of Nephi and his great- grandparents are John and Camille Field from Fountain Green and Boyd Howarth from Nephi.

These three successful rodeo cowboys will now move on to compete at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

For more information, go to https.//welcome.ridepass. com.