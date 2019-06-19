Aaron Wood named Rural Hospital CEO of the Year

6-20-2019

MT. PLEASANT—Aaron Wood, CEO of Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital, was recently awarded the Rural Hospital CEO of the Year award by the Utah Hospital Association (UHA).

He was recognized for showing excellence in the implementation of innovative health care delivery models and programs.

He was specifically recognized for improving operations and financial performance at the Sanpete Valley Hospital through effective leadership.

Greg Rosenvall, rural hospital improvement director for UHA, stated, “Some examples of Aaron Wood’s effective leadership include: physician recruitment, innovative patient care models, quality of care metrics by prioritizing and fostering a team approach, and one of the highest, if not the highest scores for employee satisfaction with Intermountain Healthcare.”

The CEO of the Year Award nominees come from the Utah Hospital Association and other partners, including primary care and rural health staff, who manage the FLEX grant program for Critical Access Hospitals.