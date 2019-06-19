Gary Lewis retiring from Magleby Mortuary after 42 years of service

6-20-2019

RICHFIELD—Gary Lewis, a mortician who has been with Magleby Mortuary in Richfield for 41 years, is retiring this week.

Lewis received an associate’s degree from Snow College in 1978 and completed his mortician licensing requirements through Cypress Community College in Southern California.

He says he has shared many wonderful as well as sad experiences with families, and has also appreciated his relationships with people in healthcare, law enforcement and various religious congregations.

He was selected to be one of three funeral directors in Utah to work with Vital Records in developing and implementing the current format for death certificates.

Gary has been involved with music his entire life. He has played the piano and organ since age 12 in many church, school, work and social settings.

This past year marked his 42nd year as the organist for the Richfield Seminary graduation service in the Richfield Tabernacle.

When Gary informed Kelly Magleby, one of the owners of the Magleby group of mortuaries, that he would be retiring, Kelly assured him his skills would still be needed to assist with families, viewings, funerals, pre-need planning as well as with headstone design.

A retirement open house will be held Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Richfield mortuary at 50 S. 100 West.