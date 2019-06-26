Strongmen will show brawn at Welsh Days this weekend

By Collin Overton

Staff Writer

6-27-2019

Strongmen, Dutch ovens and fun runs will make a return June 28 and 29 for the 2019 Welsh Days celebrations at Wales Town Park.

Friday will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with the beginning of the Dutch Oven Cook-Off. Registration will open for the Jr. Strongman Competition at 4 p.m., before the contest starts at 4:30 p.m. A town raffle will follow at 6:30 p.m., in which attendees have the chance to win a quilt made by the QuiltKeepers Quilt Guild currently displayed in Wales Town Hall. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Locals are encouraged to bring their own chairs and their favorite dishes—with the exception of chips and green salads—to a pot luck dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner will have meat provided, including items from the Dutch Oven Cook-Off.

Live entertainment from Junction 89 will close out the evening from 8 to 11 p.m.

Saturday will get off to an earlier start, with Fun Run registration at the park at 6:30 a.m. and the .5 Mile Children’s Fun Run at 7 a.m. The 5 K Fun Run will start at 7:15 a.m.

Following is the flag raising ceremony at 7:45 a.m. and Strongman registration at 8 a.m. Car show registration begins at the same time and runs until 10 a.m., when the show starts and runs until 2 p.m.

Also at 8 a.m. is breakfast provided by Wales Town Council for $4 a plate and $20 a family. At 9:45 a.m. is the children’s parade, before the Mammoth Parade starts at 10 a.m.

The centerpiece of the weekend, the Strongman Competition, will kick off at 11 a.m. Participants must be present and registered by 8:30 a.m. Strongman t-shirts will be available.

Children’s games at the town park will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Foot races, two-legged sack races and a pie-eating contest will close out the festivities following Strongman. Contact Liz Brotherson at 435-469-0165 to pre-register.