Four ‘Disney princesses’ crowned following Little Miss Lamb Day Pageant

6-27-2019

FOUNTAIN GREEN — Four delightful young ladies, all decked out in their favorite Walt Disney costume, were each crowned queen in their respective age groups at the Little Miss Lamb Day Pageant on June 14 at the Ft. Green Elementary School.

Fifteen contestants competed to the theme “Happily Ever After” and four were chosen as the Little Miss Lamb Day 2019 Royalty. The four winners will reign over the Lamb Day festivities on Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, in Fountain Green.

All of the contestants were judged on their favorite Disney character costume, expression of choice (speech or talent) and princess ball gown.

The contestants presented an opening dance number to “Try Everything” from the movie Zootopia with Jordan Henson as choreographer.

The winners of the four age groups are:

Avery Zabriskie, daughter of Skyler and Martha Zabriskie, was crowned queen in the tiny division.

Paezlee Johnson, and Kaecee Johnson, daughters of Ryan and Cassie Johnson, were crowned queens of the mini and petite divisions respectively.

Sage Ivory, daughter of Jerime and Abby Ivory, was crowned queen of the junior division.

The mistress of ceremonies was Shaelynn Johnson, Miss Lamb day 2019, and her first attendant Bailee Hansen acted as co-emcee. The pageant for the older girls was held in March.