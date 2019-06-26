Miss Spring City royalty selected from essays

6-27-2019

SPRING CITY—Three girls from North Sanpete High School have been selected to serve as the Miss Spring City Royalty for 2019.

The three girls were judged anonymously from an essay they wrote on “how they plan to serve Spring City for the year.”

According to Yvonne Wright, Spring City event coordinator, the queen will receive a $1000 scholarship in the future when she submits her college entry form.

This year’s queen is Kira Michele Sevy; the first attendant is Heather Haveron; and the second attendant is Isabella Johnson.

Kira Sevy, daughter of Kathy Harward of Spring City and Robert and Emily Sevy of Ephraim, graduated from North Sanpete High school this year. She was a member of the drill team for three years and a part of the cheer team her senior year. Kira enjoys being around her friends and family and is always up for an adventure. She would like to attend Skin Science institution to pursue a career in skin essentials and dermatology. She is excited to serve her community as Miss Spring City.

Heather Haveron, 16, daughter of Luke and Melinda Haveron, is a junior at North Sanpete High. She works at Cavalier Pizza as a waitress and loves conversing with new people. After high school, she plans on majoring in communications. She loves to make new friends and doing adventurous things in her free time. She is taking Upward Bound classes through Snow College. She loves the art and community in Spring City and admires the beauty of the town.

Isabella Johnson, daughter of Jason and Angela Johnson is a senior at North Sanpete High. She loves to dance and has been a member of the drill team for three years. She earned a position on the All-State drill team her sophomore and junior year. After high school she plans on attending college and also becoming a certified yoga instructor. She is so excited for this opportunity to serve her community as second attendant.