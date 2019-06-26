Fairview man faces child sex abuse charges

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

6-27-2019

MANTI—A Fairview man is charged with sexually abusing children, after having been charged in Utah County with similar crimes.

David Jackson Pemberton, 52, appeared in 6th District Court last Wednesday for his initial appearance on two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pemberton was arrested after a minor victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was interviewed by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. The minor victim told the sheriffs that he worked for Pemberton at this cabin in Hideaway Valley near Fairview in the summer of 2017.

When the minor victim alleged that Pemberton would allow the minor to drink alcohol and vape at his cabin. On two separate occasions, Pemberton allegedly grabbed the victim’s genitals through his pants. Another minor victim also came forward, saying he had also worked for Pemberton during the summer of 2017. This victim also said Pemberton had tried to grab his genitals, although the victim said he would knock Pemberton’s hand away.

Pemberton already faced charges in Utah County filed in December of last year of rape, a first-degree felony, obstruction, a second-degree felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class B misdemeanor. The victim in that case is a minor female.

During the hearing, Pemberton told Judge Wallace Lee he wanted to hire his own attorney. Lee continued the initial appearance to give Pemberton time to hire an attorney, ordering Pemberton to appear back in court on July 17.