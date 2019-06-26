Central Utah Counseling Center CFO retiring

6-27-2019

EPHRAIM—After 30 years of dutiful service to the people of Sanpete County and adjacent areas, Farrel Marx, Chief Financial Officer of the Central Utah Counseling Center (CUCC), is closing his books and planning to enjoy his retirement.

A retirement open house will be held in his honor on June 29 at the CUCC office in Ephraim, 152 N. 400 West, from 2-4 p.m. A light lunch will be served.

Marx went to work for CUCC as CFO in 1988. He said his work at Central Utah throughout the years became less and less a job, and more and more of a calling. “The staff is amazing, and does great things, blessing the lives of so many,” he said. “I love the staff and clients, and I am going to miss them very much.”

Marx was born February 1951 in Mt. Pleasant to Wesley Phillip Marx and Verla Mikkelsen. As a youth, he mostly worked jobs in agriculture close to home, and for seven summers, he worked for his brother- in-law, Whitney Redd, on his cattle ranch in Monticello.

“I graduated by the skin of my teeth from North Sanpete High School in 1969,” he said. And after high school, he served a LDS mission from 1970 to 1972 in Bolivia.

From 1974 to 1978, he joined the U.S. Air Force in intelligence as a cryptologic linguist; he said his job was so secret “I didn’t even know what I was doing.” He flew over 50 missions as a crew member in RC135 Rivet Joint aircraft.

In 1975 while stationed in San Angelo, Texas, he married the most beautiful girl in Texas, Liz Albarado. They have four amazing children together: Nathan, Andrew, Rebecca, and Wesley. And 12 grandchildren.

In 1978, he went back to school to earn a BS degree from Utah State University and an MBA from Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas.

After working in tourism in Mexico for three years, he returned to Utah in 1988 and went to work for Central Utah Counseling Center as the CFO.

He joined the Utah Air National Guard and served in the 169th Intelligence Squadron, based in Salt Lake City. He was assigned to fly in mostly the EC130 aircraft and was activated for Desert Storm (stateside) and for two years, Enduring Freedom, flying many missions.

“I have had the opportunity to serve in many callings in my ward at church,” he said. “I have also had the opportunity to work in YSA wards in Ephraim and the Spanish Branch. I had the great pleasure of working in the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout master, varsity coach, explorer leader, and venturing leader.”

Many adventures with the Scouts included trips to Yellowstone, the High Uintahs, Boulders, river trips down the Green, Colorado, and San Juan rivers, just name a few.

Marx also had the pleasure of coaching soccer at North Sanpete High School for 15 years. He was the first varsity coach for the girls’ team, and the first JV coach for the boys.

His hobbies include, bicycling, photography, bird watching, hunting, fishing, ATV riding, writing, Southwest Hispanic history and family history.

“The greatest adventure in my life has been with my wife and family,” he said. “Nothing else even compares.” As retirement arrives, he look forwards to spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren; what he calls the adventure of all adventures.