New trial date set in Kammy Mae murder

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

6-27-2019

MANTI—A new trial date in the case of the murder of Kammy Mae Edmunds has been set for February 2020.

Anthony Christensen, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is accused of murdering his then girlfriend, Edmunds in March 2017. His trial was originally set for July of this year, but the Sanpete County Attorney disclosed new DNA evidence in April that caused both sides to ask for the trial to be vacated long enough to review the new evidence.

On Wednesday, Christensen’s attorney, Richard Gale, told Judge Wallace Lee both sides had reviewed the evidence, and were ready to set a trial date. Gale said because of the complexity of the case, and the amount of evidence, it would take three weeks to try the case.

Judge Lee set the case to be heard starting on Feb. 4, 2020, and going until Feb. 25. Lee also set a pretrial conference for Sept. 11, 2019, at which time the attorneys will give the judge their motion and trial scheduling preferences.