Sanpete communities set Fourth of July events

By Collin Overton

Staff Writer

6-27-2019

With July Fourth a week away, Manti, Gunnison, Mt. Pleasant and Moroni are polishing off schedules for major town celebrations. From 5Ks to live music to eating contests, the stretch of events from June 29 to July 4 offers something for everyone in Sanpete in celebrating our nation’s birth.

Gunnison

Gunnison will kick off its celebration on July 3 with food in the park from 4 to 10 p.m.

At 4:30, 5:15 and 6 p.m., motorcycle stunt shows featuring Team FMX and rider Sean Nielsen will be performed at the city park. A f t e r the shows at 8:30 p.m., visitors will be treated to a Neil Diamond tribute concert featuring performer Rob Garrett. Fireworks will close out the evening at 10 p.m.

The Fourth will see more events beginning early in the day. The city and the local American Legion chapter will host a breakfast and flag-raising ceremony from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. From 9 to 10 a.m. a parade will be held on Main Street, followed by games at the park, and the Lions Club lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 11:30 a.m. to noon, children’s races will be held at the park. Free swimming will be offered from noon to 4 p.m., including a diving-for-money activity at 1 p.m.

Manti

The Manti Freedom Festival on July 4 boasts events from sunrise to sundown. From 6 to 7 a.m. “Ring Out for Freedom” will be held at the Manti American Legion Hall, where all are welcome to show up and ring the bell in the bell tower.

Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. and costs $6 for adults and $3 for children. At 7 a.m., the 5K walk and run, and the kids 1-mile run will be held. Registration begins at 6:30 at the West Pavilion of the city park.

Kids can decorate and ride bikes in the northeast corner of the park at 9 a.m. before a flag raising ceremony at 10 a.m. on the park stage. Grand marshals Alan and Pat Justesen and Miss Fouth of July will be guest speakers.

At 10:30 a.m. the children’s fashion show will be presented on the park stage. All wanting to participate need to sign up neat the stage at 10 a.m. Following is a talent show at 10:45 a.m. To sign up, contact Annie and Ben Harris at (303) 589-7425.

Booths open at 11 a.m. for a number of contests throughout the afternoon. Activities include a three-legged race, dunk tank, horseshoe tournament, watermelon bust and more. (See the advertisement in this issue for a full schedule).

Free swim lessons, along with music and games, will be provided at the aquatic center from 3 to 6 p.m. A tennis tournament at the tennis courts will take place at 4 p.m., with signup at 3:30 p.m. People wanting to participate may contact Doug Dyreng at 435-835-6681.

At 5 p.m., a home-run derby will be held at the Manti High School ball fields. The parade will follow at 7 p.m., with line-up at Red Brick Church along 300 South. Contact Rachel and Peter Olsen at (385) 201-3764 with any questions.

Capping the celebrations will be music and fireworks at the Manti High School stadium.

Moroni

Festivities in Moroni will span four days, from this Saturday to July 4.

The “Stars and Strikes” co-ed softball tournament will kick things off at the North Sanpete Middle School and Center Street Park fields on Saturday. It costs $225 to register a team. Each team must contain at least 10 players but no more than 14. The deadline to register was Wednesday.

Chef Slack and Sabor Latino will be the food vendors for the tournament. For more information, contact Kassidy Irons at (435) 406-4917.

On Tuesday, July 2, the city will host a volleyball tournament at Center Street Park. The tournament is co-ed, and the cost to register a team of four if $80. The Chef Slack, Sabor Latino and Sweet N’ Salty food trucks will be there. Contact Sara Olsen at (801) 623-8807 for more information.

Moroni is hosting three events on Wednesday, July 3. A car show at the City Hall Park will run from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost to register a vehicle is $10. Judging begins at 5:15 p.m. Custom trophies for winners will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. Contact Moroni City at 4368359 with any questions.

At the same time the show is going on, attendees can dine on barbeque turkey at City Hall Parkfrom 5:30 to 7:30

p.m. with live entertainment from Wulf Mountain. The cost for adults is $7.50, while the cost for children is $5. Free packets for the Fun Run 5K are available for pickup at the same time and location. On the Fourth, events start with the Fun Run 5K at 7 a.m. and Youth 1-Mile at 7:30 a.m. at the city hall park. Registration for both races ends on July 3 at 8 p.m.

From 7 to 9 a.m. is also the Fireman’s Breakfast at the city hall park, which costs $6 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 years and under.

The next events are the flag ceremony at 8 a.m. in the park, the airplane ping pong ball drop at 9:45 on Main Street, and the Mammoth Parade down Main Street at 10 a.m.

A carnival featuring games, prizes and turkey sandwiches will take place at Center Street Park from 10:45 to 2 p.m. Wristbands cost $5 each. Relay races will be held at the park at 11:30 a.m. and a basketball shootout at will be held around the same time at the Center Street gym.

The fireworks show and pre-show will cap off the evening at Center Street Park. The pre-fireworks show will feature live entertainment from PHAT Old Professors at 7:30 p.m. before fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant will be staging “Hub City Days” from Saturday through the weekend of July 5-6.

A golf tournament at Skyline Mountain Resort will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The next day, a family fun night will be held at the rodeo grounds at 7 p.m. with free admission.

A carnival at Mt. Pleasant City Park will run all day on Wednesday, while the Hub City Days Rodeo begins at 8 p.m.

July Fourth will be the most eventful day of the week. The day kicks off with the Fun Run at 6 a.m., breakfast in the city park from 7 to 9 a.m. and a tennis tournament at North Sanpete High School at 8 a.m.

The city is also hosting a book sale at the city library at 9 a.m., the Mountain Man Rendezvous from 9 to 4:30 p.m. at the city park, and a children’s parade at 11 a.m. The parade begins at the city park, travels north on State Street to Main Street, and then west on Main to 400 West.

The carnival with entertainment and vendor booths will continue Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the park. Free wagon rides will be offered at the park from noon to 3 p.m.

Also happening at the park are children’s games from 1 to 3 p.m., a cake and pie contest at 2 p.m., the Mountain Man Dutch oven cook off at 5:30 p.m., the Mountain Man Dutch Oven Feast at 6 p.m. and a raffle and awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

The Hub City Days Rodeo, with tickets ranging from $6 to $12, begins at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at dark at the park. Hub City Days events continue following July 4. They include a softball tournament, swim meet and two-week triathlon. See the advertisement in this issue for more details.