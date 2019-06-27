Sanpete softball teams post 19 ladies to Deseret News All-State teams

By Matt Harris

Staff Writer

6-27-2019

Sanpete’s ladies of the diamond surpassed last year’s 17 Deseret News All-State honors with 19 players being named to the 3A and 2A All-State Softball team for 2019.

Manti seniors Kiana Pogroszewski, Lexie Alder and Tyra Hermansen, as well as North Sanpete senior Aubree Ison and junior Nakiah Taylor all played their way into the first team for 3A. An impressive four Gunnison girls, seniors Paige and Jaida King and Tayler Brackett, and junior Maddie Edwards, were named to the first team in 2A.

Pogroszewski was a force from the pitching mound for the Lady Templars this season with 139 strikeouts and an Earned Run Average (ERA) of 4.87.

Alder’s quickness was a headache for fielders as she stole 22 bases over the course of the season. At bat, she was not only efficient with a .442 batting average, but also effective with a slugging percentage of .530.

Hermansen was a model of consistency for Manti. Not only did she have a .473 batting average, she was one of the most mistake-free defenders in 3A softball and had a .981 fielding percentage.

Both Pogroszewski and Alder were on the 2018 and 2017 second teams.

North Sanpete’s Ison claims first team status for the second straight year and completes her high school days with All-State honors for every year in a Hawk uniform. A powerful hitter, she only got better last season with a batting average of .528, 13 home runs, and 44 RBI, all marks that exceeded her 2018 stats. Ison had 57 hits on the season.

Taylor sported a 13-3 record at the pitching mound for the Lady Hawks. She also did some real damage at the plate with seven home runs and 37 RBI on a .495 batting average.

Gunnison’s Brackett was a hitting machine for the Lady Bulldogs with 66 hits and a .653 batting average. She also stole 25 bases and scored 51 runs. Brackett ends her stellar career as a Lady Bulldog with first team honors as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

The King sisters combined for 105 hits and 76 RBI. Both Paige and Jaida had batting averages above .500, and Jaida was near perfect on defense with a .991 fielding percentage. Paige repeats as a first team honoree this year.

Edwards will be a serious problem for pitchers next season if her production improves. The junior had eight home runs and 48 RBI off only 51 hits, and her batting average was .600.

North Sanpete senior Kelby Henry and junior Addelyn Brotherson, and Manti sophomores Katie Larson and Kassidy Alder were named to the 3A second team. Gunnison seniors Kezzley Winn and McKaylyn Edwards and junior Gracy Christensen made the 2A second team.

North Sanpete junior Sarah Oldroyd and sophomore Graciee Christiansen each made a 3A honorable mention.