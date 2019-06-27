Seven Sanpete baseballers are named to Deseret News All-State teams for 3A,2A

By Matt Harris

Staff Writer

6-27-2019

Seven of Sanpete County’s local baseball players had the honor of being named to the Deseret News 2019 All-State Baseball team for 3A and 2A.

Gunnison Valley senior Parx Bartholomew and sophomore Janzen Keisel both made the 2A first team, each for the second year in a row, and Manti’s Dallin Rasmussen made the 3A first team.

Bartholomew made All-State honors for the third straight year with stellar pitching. Netting a mere 1.04 earned run average and going 8-2 as a pitcher, Bartholomew also had a .464 batting average and hit 12 doubles.

Keisel also went 8-2 at pitching for the Bulldogs and looks to be a star in the making for Gunnison, having been All-State First Team since his freshman year. Keisel’s batting average took a dip to .391 this year, but he made it count with two home runs and three triples on a defense-first Bulldogs squad.

Manti’s Rasmussen broke out as a senior for the Templars with effective hitting. The senior had a .389 batting average and scored 39 RBI off 30 hits. It is the first and only time Rasmussen’s been given a postseason All-State honor.

Manti seniors Trevor Trythall and Adam Huff were both named to the 3A second team while senior Jace Miller earned an honorable mention.

Gunnison senior Ty Hill and sophomore Creed Mogle were each named to the 2A second team.