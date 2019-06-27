Ten Sanpete soccer players named to All-State Boys Soccer teams

By Matt Harris

Staff Writer

6-27-2019

In an impressive year for boys’ soccer in Sanpete County, as 10 players across the valley were selected to the 3A and 2A Deseret News All-State Boys Soccer teams.

Having 10 honorees doubled last year’s number; as 2018 yielded zero honorees in the 2A classification. While none of Sanpete’s finest athletes made it on the first team for either classification this year, several athletes made

the second team and honorable mention.

Manti’s sophomore forward Trace Boggess and junior midfielder Brian Chavez both made the 3A second team after combining for 27 goals. Boggess scored 17 while Chaves contributed 10.

North Sanpete had three players earn an honorable mention in 3A: senior forward Luis Alderete, sophomore midfielder Brady Jacobson and senior defender Kyle Thornberry.

Gunnison’s senior midfielder Brayan Ruiz earned an honorable mention in 2A.

Wasatch Academy sported four players to All-State honors. Senior forward Ismael Diarra had four goals during the season and was effective in offensive flow for the Tigers en route to being named to the 2A second team.

Wasatch Academy senior midfielder Avery Wade, sophomore midfielder Asaki Matsumoto and junior defender Hoang Nguyen each earned an honorable mention in 2A.