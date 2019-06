Carson Hill

Homecoming – Guatemala City Central Mission

6-27-2019

Carson Hill has returned home from serving in the Guatemala City Central Mission.

He will be speaking in the Manti 1st Ward, Tabernacle, on June 30 at 9 a.m. Carson is the son of David and Melanie Hill (Manti) and the grandson of Lois and the late Jay Snow (Ephraim) and Kirk and Suzan Hill (West Valley).