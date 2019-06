Gavin Cox

Homecoming – Maputo Mozambique Mission

6-27-2019

Gavin Cox recently returned home from serving in the Maputo Mozambique Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak in sacrament meeting on Sunday, June 30 at 9 a.m. in the Fairview 3rd Ward, 131 E 100 N, Fairview. Gavin is the son of Spencer and Abby Cox.