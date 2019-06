Dallin Merrill Cox

Farewell – Columbia Medellin Mission

6-27-2019

Dallin Merrill Cox, son of Roger and Erin Cox, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colombia Medellin Mission.

He will report to the Colombia Missionary Training Center on July 9.

Dallin will be speaking on Sunday, June 30 at 9 a.m. in the Manti Tabernacle. Dallin is the grandson of Merrill and Doris Cox of Manti and the late Stephen and Virginia Brockbank of Lehi.