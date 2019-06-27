Carson Michael Lund

Farewell – Florida, Fort Lauderdale Mission

Carson Michael Lund of Manti has been called to serve in the Florida, Fort Lauderdale Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak in the Manti 6th Ward on Sunday, June 30, at noon at the Manti Stake Center, 555 E. Union. He will enter the Missionary Training Center on July 20, 2019.

Carson is the son of Larry and Pam Lund of Manti. He is the grandson of Karalyn and the late Redge Hermansen of Gunnson, and Dale and the late Janet Lund of Manti.