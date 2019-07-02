Four Sanpete cowboys qualify for national rodeo

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

7-4-2019

HEBER CITY—Four Sanpete County high school rodeo competitors have qualified for national rodeo tournaments after their results in the Utah High School Rodeo competition.

Two riders qualified for the National High School Rodeo Association final in Rock Springs, Wyo., to be held on July 14-20. Riders have to place in the top four of their event in order to qualify for the national rodeo. Jaden Tree of Mt. Pleasant qualified by placing 4th in boys’ cow cutting. Maykala Brown, also of Mt. Pleasant but riding for the Sevier County rodeo club, placed 3rd in girls breakaway roping.

Two more riders qualified for the Silver State Invitational. The Silver State Invitational, held in Winnemucca, Nev. on June 30-July 6, takes riders from all over the western U.S. that placed from 5th to 15th place in their state high school rodeo. Kate Stewart qualified by placing 15th in reining cowhorse, and Annie Okelberry placed 15th in girls’ cow cutting. The riders in the Silver State Invitational compete for over $90,000 in prizes, saddles, buckles and cash.