Manti cheerleaders garner awards from summer camp

James Tilson

Associate Editor

7-4-2019

CEDAR CITY—The Manti High School Cheerleading Team brought home honors from the United Spirit Association Varsity cheerleading summer camp in Cedar City, and may be taking their talents overseas, too.

The camp was held June 19 through 21 on the campus of Southern Utah University in Cedar City. Manti’s squad trained and was scored with 12 other regional teams. The teams were judged on spirit, ability to take direction, skill level, stunt level, dance technique, sharpness, organization and overall performance.

The Manti High School cheerleading team was led by head coach Trisha Hyde and assistant coach Braidie Hansen, as well as tumbling coach Typhena Harmon. Manti’s squad received two “Superiors” and one “High Superiors,” and was also named the “Hardest Working Team” at the camp.

In total, 87 cheerleaders competed for “All American Cheerleader” honors, with 30 winning the title. Five cheerleaders from Manti won the honor: senior Daniel Clark, junior Libby Simons, senior Nikki Evans, senior and squad leader Courtney Lee and freshman Joslynn Gordon. The All-American Cheerleaders have the opportunity to go on tour to Rome in December to cheer.

“This team has unreal potential,” says Hyde. “I have never seen a team work so hard and have such a desire to learn more. Our team motto this year is “One Team,” and this team is the exact definition of that. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”