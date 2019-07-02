Welsh Days 2019 – Fredrick Stauffer reigns as parade grand marshal

7-4-2019

The town of Wales selected longtime resident Fredrick Darrell Stauffer to serve as grand marshal during its 2019 Welsh Days celebration, which was held June 28-29.

Stauffer, who led the town’s mammoth parade over the weekend, is a decorated Navy veteran who courageously served his country throughout World War II, and was stationed aboard the USS Detroit during the tragic Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

After this service to his country, Stauffer married Lawanda Nell Tankersley; he was soon called to serve a mission for his church. After his mission, the couple settled down in southern California and together raised their four children.

The Stauffers moved to Wales in 1971, where Stauffer took work as a building inspector for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As an avid pilot and adventurer, Stauffer spent much of his retirement traveling the world with his beloved wife, Lawanda, who passed away in 2018.

Today, Stauffer has immersed himself in the service of his community, which has included time on the town’s planning and zoning committee.