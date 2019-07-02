Manti Telephone and other companies again sponsoring ‘Movies in the Park’

After a smashing success last year, the Manti Telephone Company is spearheading another summer season of “Movies in the Park.”

The fun-filled movie night, designed for families and kids, will be held on Fridays, starting on July 12 and ending Aug. 9, in either the Manti City Park or the Canyon View Park in Ephraim.

Manti Telephone will be organizing and partnering with other businesses to sponsor the event, said human resource manager Gavin Cox.

A lot of soda pop and popcorn is always given away, along with some free swag, Cox said. There are also other vendors on hand to sell other concessions.

The night gets going at 7:30 p.m. with free activities organized for all. The Manti City Recreation Department does a great job coming up with fun games, like Frisbee and Nine Square in the Air, Cox said. Plus there is always a dunk tank on hand to keep things interesting.

The children can play until dark, and then a family friendly movie is shown on an outdoor screen. For more information, go to http://www.manti.com/movies/.

This schedule for this summer is as follows.

July 12 – Lego Movie 2 at Manti City Park. Sponsored by Dirks Farmhouse Restaurant and Manti Country Village Motel.

July 19 – Incredibles 2 at Canyon View Park in Ephraim. Sponsored by Ephraim Ambulance Association.

July 26 – Captain Marvel at Canyon View Park in Ephraim. Sponsored by Custom Electrical Service.

Aug 2 – Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse at Manti City Park. Sponsored by Mountain Telephone Company.

Aug 9 – Mary Poppins Returns at Canyon View Park in Ephraim. Sponsored by Mid Utah Radio.

In conjunction with “Movies in the Park,” Manti Telephone is also offering patrons free Wi-Fi service this summer at local parks and ball fields. This program was a big hit in 2017, with over 4600 devices connected to the free service, according to Manti Telephone’s website. The coverage includes Manti City Park, Manti Aquatic Center, Rat Fink Museum (during event), Pageant Food Court (during event), Sanpete County Fairgrounds, Manti Baseball Fields, Sterling Town Park, Ephraim Ball Park and Ephraim Canyon View Park. Look for Network SSID: Free WiFi.