Nine Sanpete high school seniors named to spring all-state teams

By James Tilson

The 2019 Spring Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) Academic All-State teams have been named, and several Sanpete County athletes made the grade.

In order to qualify for Academic All-State, a student in the preceding grading period must have earned a minimum of a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent, did not fail more than one subject and have been certified as scholastically eligible by UHSAA standards.

Baseball:

Tyler Hadley, North Sanpete

Carson Lund, Manti

Boys Soccer:

Avery Wade, Wasatch Academy

Namgyal Chonyi, Wasatch Academy

Ismael Diarra, Wasatch Academy

Boys Track:

Jaden Sterner, Manti

Girls Track:

Linzy Flinders, North Sanpete

Boys Tennis: