Nine Sanpete high school seniors named to spring all-state teams
By James Tilson
The 2019 Spring Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) Academic All-State teams have been named, and several Sanpete County athletes made the grade.
In order to qualify for Academic All-State, a student in the preceding grading period must have earned a minimum of a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent, did not fail more than one subject and have been certified as scholastically eligible by UHSAA standards.
Baseball:
- Tyler Hadley, North Sanpete
- Carson Lund, Manti
Boys Soccer:
- Avery Wade, Wasatch Academy
Namgyal Chonyi, Wasatch Academy
- Ismael Diarra, Wasatch Academy
Boys Track:
- Jaden Sterner, Manti
Girls Track:
- Linzy Flinders, North Sanpete
Boys Tennis:
- Ethan Hammond, Gunnison
- Mason Thompson, Manti