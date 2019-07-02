Two die in glider plane crash northeast of Ephraim

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

7-2-2019

EPHRAIM—Two men flying from Nephi to Richfield died in a crash northeast of Ephraim on July 1.

The men’s glider was found by OHV riders in the mountains approximately four miles northeast of Ephraim. The riders called 911, and Sanpete County Sheriff, Sanpete County Search and Rescue and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

Upon arrival, the two men were confirmed deceased. Their names are being withheld until next of kin are notified. Investigation of the scene revealed the glider had taken off from the Nephi airport, and was en route to an airport near Richfield. Investigators could not immediately determine the cause of the crash.