Fairview queens, royalty chosen in Little Miss, Junior Miss pageants

7-4-2019

FAIRVIEW—The Little Miss Fairview and Junior Miss Fairview Pageants crowned five queens and royalty on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Peterson Dance Hall.

A total of 23 contestants competed for five titles at the evening event, to the theme of “Superstar.” Each of the contes

tants did her best to shine like a “star,” the pageant committee stated.

The Superstar theme was patterned after the Miss Fairview Pageant that took place in March.

The pageant was directed by Kristin Grasteit, Natalie Thompson and Debbie Nielson. The pageant committee congratulated all contestants on a job well done. “A special thanks goes out to Fairview City for their support of this pageant and to the Miss Fairview Royalty for being the emcees for the pageants!” the committee said.

The winners of the five categories are as follows:

Tiny Miss Fairview

Indy Gleave, attendant, is the daughter of Lloyd and Katie Gleave.

Ambrie Hooley, 1st attendant, is the daughter of Nathan and Rachelle Hooley.

Hazel Cox, queen, is the daughter of Casey and Tina Cox. Lucie Mineer, attendant, is the daughter of Bryan and Shaun Mineer.

Mini Miss Fairview

Jacey Gleave, 2nd attendant, is the daughter of Lloyd and Katie Gleave.

Rebecca Madsen, queen, is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen.

Penelope Cox, 1st attendant, is the daughter of Kenny and Brook Cox.

Junior Miss Fairview

Melaina Rigby, attendant is the daughter of John and Tonya Rigby.

EmmaKate Cox, queen, is the daughter of Spencer and Abby Cox.

Shea Rawlinson, 1st attendant, is the daughter of Sean and Shauna Rawlinson.

Brooklyn Stutz, attendant, is the daughter of Dan and Ronnett Stutz.

Little Miss Fairview

Marley Johnson, 2nd attendant, is the daughter of Brett and Kim Johnson.

Olivia Talbot, queen, is the daughter of Sherland and Ashley Talbot.

Ashlyn Williams, 1st attendant, is the daughter of Keith and Heidi Williams.

Teen Miss Fairview

BrexAnn Belt, attendant, is the daughter of Ryan Belt and Lindsay Poole.

Emma Stutz, 1st attendant, is the daughter of Dan and Ronnett Stutz.

Kambrielle Grasteit, queen, is the daughter of Thor and Kristin Grasteit.

Mary Rigby, attendant, is the daughter of John and Tonya Rigby.