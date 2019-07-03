Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to carjacking

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

MANTI—A Mt. Pleasant man charged with carjacking last January has entered his guilty plea last Wednesday in 6th District Court.

Alex Hernandez, 18, entered a guilty plea to amended count one, robbery, a second-degree felony, amended count two, kidnapping, a second-degree felony, count three, criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, count four, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony and count five, felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Another case against Hernandez in which he was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet was dismissed.

Hernandez’s attorney, Dana Facemeyer, told Judge Marvin Bagley that Hernandez, who has been in custody since his arrest, would remain in custody until at least his sentencing. Whether Hernandez received any more jail time after his sentencing date would be up to the judge.

Facemeyer also told Judge Bagley the defense and the county attorney had agreed the sentence in the case should be a term of probation, even though Hernandez faced up to 15 years in prison for each second-degree felony, and up

to five years in prison for each third-degree felony.

Hernandez accosted three teenagers in their vehicle at gun point in Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 21. Hernandez made them stay in the car and drive for several blocks, and then forced them out, threatening them with his hand gun. Hernandez then drove away from them with the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found with several bullet holes in it; and the car had been dented by a sledge hammer. Hernandez was arrested the next day in Provo.

Judge Bagley set the sentencing date for Aug. 7, and ordered a presentence report.