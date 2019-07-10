Four Manti soccer teams earn medals at summer games

In impressive fashion, four of the seven teams from the Manti United Soccer Club reached the medal stand at the Utah Summer Games in Cedar City.

The high school age girls’ team brought home the gold medal for the second year in a row. The girls played four games, winning all four and outscoring their opponents 14 to 1.

The boys’ teams are by birth year, so the 2005 division is 14-year olds, 2007 division is 12-year olds, and 2010 is 9-year olds.

The 2007 boys’ team also brought home the gold medal competing in the 2007 Boys Gold Division. They played five games, winning all five games and outscoring their opponents 29 to 5, including winning the gold medal match 8 to 0. The 2007 boys also just came off of a 2nd place finish in the UYSA Utah County A Division. They will now move up in the fall to Division III which consists of teams from all of northern Utah.

The 2010 boys’ team competed in the 2010 Boys Silver Division and earned the silver medal. The team was recently formed just prior to the summer games, and these were the first official games together as a team.

The 2005 boys’ team competed in the 2005 Boys Silver Division. The boys won the bronze medal match in a penalty kick shootout after a 1 to 1 tie at the end of regulation and two overtime periods.