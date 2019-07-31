Ballots go out for primary election in two communities

By: James Tilson

Associate Editor

7-25-2019

MANTI—Primary ballots for Gunnison and Fountain Green were mailed out Tuesday for council races in both cities.

In Gunnison, there are 11 candidates for three seats. They are Shawn Crane; Michelle Christensen; Ron Gale Christensen; Scott Andersen; Brian Sorensen; Justen K. Mellor; Scott W. Reid; Stella S. Hill; Scott Hal Pickett; Blake Donaldson (incumbent); and Rodney L. Taylor.

In Fountain Green, seven are vying for three seats. They are D. Brian Casselman; DeWayne E. Omer; Stuart A. Smith; Stuart Hansen; Shelith E. Jacobson; Jerime Ivory (incumbent); and Julio Tapia.

Neill said Gunnison voters should check with her office or the Utah election website (www.vote.utah.org) to see if the candidate roster in the Gunnison council race had changed.

“An opening has come up in the Gunnison Council since the ballots were printed,” she explained, “and one of the people in the primary may be appointed to the empty seat.”

Councilwoman Michelle Smith announced her resignation because she is moving out of the city. Neill said the deadline for applications for the position was Friday, July 19. The council planned to appoint Smith’s replacement on July 23 (after time of press). The appointee will serve the remainder of Smith’s term.

The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Mail-in ballots need to postmarked no later than Aug. 12 to be considered. Ballots may also be dropped off at any drop box, or delivered in person to the clerk’s office, by 8 p.m. on primary election day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

For both Gunnison and Fountain Green, the primary election will reduce the field of candidates to six candidates, and both city councils are looking to fill three council seats for four year terms.