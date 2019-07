Abraham Bunting – Montreal Canada Mission

Abraham Bunting returned from serving in the Montreal Canada Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On June 30, Abraham reported to his new ward in Burley, Idaho. He will speak on July 28 at 11:30 a.m., at the Mount Pleasant 2nd Ward, 295 South State Street.

There will be luncheon at the city park for visiting following the meetings. Abraham is the son of Damon and Laura Bunting.