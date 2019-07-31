Amy Staker – Salem Oregon Mission

Amy Louise Staker of Mt. Pleasant has been called to serve in the Salem, Oregon Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She will speak in the Mt. Pleasant 4th Ward on Sunday, July 28 at 9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Red Church (50 South State Street).

She will enter the Missionary Training Center on Aug. 14, 2019.

Amy is the daughter of Ed and Sara Staker of Mt. Pleasant. She is the granddaughter of the late Gordan and Glenda Staker and the late LeRoy and Helen Skousen.