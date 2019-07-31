Kincade Grasteit – Returned from Mission Kendall Grasteit to leave on Mission

Kincade Grasteit and Kendall Grasteit will be having a combined missionary homecoming and farewell on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward, 131 E. 100 N. (Rock Church).

Kincade recently returned from serving in the Kennewick Washington Mission. Kendall will serve in the San Jose California Mission where he will speak Vietnamese. He will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Wednesday, July 31.

Parents are Thor and Kristin Grasteit of Fairview. Grandparents are Kimball and Trudy Bailey of Mapleton, Utah and Neal and Cammie Grasteit of Hagerman, Idaho.