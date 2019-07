Mannuel and Korinne Fuentes – Texas San Antonio Mission

Manuel and Korinne Fuentes of the Manti 4th Ward have been called to serve as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They have been assigned to the Texas San Antonio Mission, and will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center on Aug. 5.

Manuel and Korinne will be speaking on Sunday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the Manti Tabernacle.