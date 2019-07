Ky Mickel – Atlanta Georgia Mission

Ky Mickel has been called to serve in the Atlanta, Georgia Mission.

His farewell address will be at the Spring City historic church on July 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. He will be entering the Provo Missionary Training Center on August 7.

Ky is the son of Matt and Brenda Mickel. Grandparents are Harold and Jean Mickel of Spring City.