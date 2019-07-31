Cade Braithwaite – Nevada Reno Mission

Cade Braithwaite has been called to serve in the Nevada Reno Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will report to the Missionary Training Center on Aug. 14, 2019. Cade will be speaking in the Ephraim 1st Ward (450 N. 200 W.) on July 28, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Cade is the son of Curt and Monika Braithwaite of Ephraim. He is the grandson

of Alan and Cecelia Braithwaite of Manti and the late Gerhard and Melodie Bolli of Ephraim.