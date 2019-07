Curt and Becky Kjar – Celebrate 40th Anniversery

Curt and Becky Kjar will celebrate their 40th anniversary on July 30. They were married in Manti and have made that their home ever since.

Curt and Becky have been blessed with three children and 10 amazing grandchildren.

Their family would like them to know how much they love them and appreciate them for everything they do for them.