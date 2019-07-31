Catherine Mary Hawkins

Catherine Mary Hawkins passed away on July 17, 2019 of natural causes.

Catherine was 84 years young. She was a long time resident of Mt. Pleasant, and before moving to Utah lived in southern California, where she and her six siblings grew up. Catherine worked as a waitress and then with school lunch before retiring. Her life after moving to Utah was full of service. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served faithfully for many years as a temple worker in the Manti Temple.

She is survived by her daughter Twila Gutierrez of Spring City; five grandchildren: Joseph Guiterrez, Rachel Cardi, Michelle Robert, David Gutierrez, Esther Gutierrez, and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Jessica Gutierrez.

The family gives a special thank you to all those who so faithfully served Catherine while she was here.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rasmussen Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. and graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. All are invited. Online condolence www.rasmussenmortuary.com.