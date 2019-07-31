Who will fall in love with the girl in ‘The Boy Friend’?

FAIRVIEW—The North Sanpete Entertainers are performing a musical comedy “The Boy Friend” Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, July 27, 29, 30, at 7 p.m. in the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview.

The Jazz Age lives on in Sandy Wilson’s light romantic spoof of the 1920s. Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, this musical comedy tells the story of English heiress, Polly, who is longing for only one thing: a boyfriend.

Polly’s father, convinced that any boy who isn’t wealthy will court Polly strictly for her financial situation, forbids her to engage any potential suitors. Honoring his wishes, Polly explains to Tony, the messenger boy whom she has fallen in love with, that she is no rich girl.

This is just the tip of the mistaken identity iceberg, as love proceeds to find its way charmingly through nearly every member of the cast and bring them all to a happy ending.

For more information call 469-1177.